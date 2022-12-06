Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Linebacker Kolbe Fields Enters The Transfer Portal
LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal. Fields, a native of New Orleans, La. (Archbishop Rummel HS), transferred to LSU from South Carolina this past offseason. He is listed as a freshman on LSU's roster. He played in 11 games for the Tigers this...
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU DE Desmond Little Enters The Transfer Portal
LSU junior edge rusher Desmond Little has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Little played in seven games this year, recording six tackles. He appeared in five games last year, with 10 tackles with three tackles for loss. The former three-star prospect from Mobile,...
tigerdroppings.com
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Citrus Bowl Game vs. Purdue
LSU will wrap up the 2022-23 college football season with a trip to Orlando to play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2. The Cirus Bowl will kickoff at noon CT on ABC. Calling the game will be ESPN's Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky. Kris Budden will report from the sideline.
tigerdroppings.com
Bj Ojulari Headlines List Of LSU Players Named To Coaches' All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Cornerback Raydarious Jones Is In The Transfer Portal
LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
tigerdroppings.com
Photos: LSU Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail To Make In-Home Visits
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and several assistant coaches hit the road on this week to visit with current commits and prospects. Some of those visits included four-star offensive guard commit DJ Chester, four-star safety commit Michael Daugherty, and four-star safety recruit Javien Toviano. Toviano, a 6-1, 185-pound prospect from...
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU CB Damarius McGhee Is Headed To The Transfer Portal
LSU sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. McGhee was a four-star prospect out of Pensacola, Fla in the Tigers' 2021 class. He started in the Texas Bowl last January but only played in one game this season.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU To Face Interim Coach In Citrus Bowl As Jeff Brohm Leave Purdue For Louisville
LSU is set to take on Purdue in the Citrus Bowl and will face an interim coach leading the Boilermakers as Jeff Brohm is leaving to take the head coach job at Louisville. Brohm was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and played quarterback at Louisville in the early '90s. The Citrus...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU WR Jack Bech Is Entering The Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech announced Tuesday that he is entering his name into the transfer portal. Bech caught 43 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman last season but dealt with injuries and less playing time this year. He finished this season with 16 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown.
