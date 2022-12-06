Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Christmas parades this Saturday and Sunday in Middle Tennessee
With two weeks to go to Christmas, more Middle Tennessee communities are coming to celebrate the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades.
wpln.org
EPA scrutiny, 1,600 pages and secret math: TVA’s quest for more natural gas
The Cumberland Fossil Plant is a coal plant next to the Cumberland River in Stewart County. For 50 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has burned coal in the rural community near Clarksville — but it plans to shutter its stacks by 2028 in exchange for another fossil fuel. TVA...
southarkansassun.com
Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
TVA sends calendars to households near nuclear plants with preparedness tips in case of emergencies
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority operates nuclear power plants across East Tennessee and Alabama. Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they send out calendars to households within a 10-mile radius of each plant which include tips on how people can prepare for an emergency involving a nuclear power plant.
Tennessee waters to be stocked with 75,000 rainbow trout
Around 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters through March.
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
Thunder is a common occurrence in the summers, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
wvlt.tv
Wait for it: some dry weather in the soggy forecast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most Tennesseans are now out of a drought. That comes as much of the area has seen more than three inches of rain over the past four days. While we do get a good break tonight, more rain is here Friday and late Saturday. Yet more...
Comments / 0