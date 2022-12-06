ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson's Station, TN

wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
southarkansassun.com

Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
TENNESSEE STATE
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Wait for it: some dry weather in the soggy forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most Tennesseans are now out of a drought. That comes as much of the area has seen more than three inches of rain over the past four days. While we do get a good break tonight, more rain is here Friday and late Saturday. Yet more...
TENNESSEE STATE

