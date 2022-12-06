ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NEWARK, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
94.5 PST

Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
HOLMDEL, NJ
naturallycurly.com

Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City

Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Rutt’s Hut in Clifton: Home of the Ripper Since 1928

When you think of North Jersey, chances are there are a variety of spots that come to mind that truly make it unique and special. For many, those spots include food and a side of nostalgia — and with good reason. Northern New Jersey is home to many famous culinary destinations big and small, from all frills and delicious eats to tailgate-style fried everything. One such destination on the fried end that is worth the trek is Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy