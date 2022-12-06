When you think of North Jersey, chances are there are a variety of spots that come to mind that truly make it unique and special. For many, those spots include food and a side of nostalgia — and with good reason. Northern New Jersey is home to many famous culinary destinations big and small, from all frills and delicious eats to tailgate-style fried everything. One such destination on the fried end that is worth the trek is Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.

