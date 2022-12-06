Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City
NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
themontclairgirl.com
Rutt’s Hut in Clifton: Home of the Ripper Since 1928
When you think of North Jersey, chances are there are a variety of spots that come to mind that truly make it unique and special. For many, those spots include food and a side of nostalgia — and with good reason. Northern New Jersey is home to many famous culinary destinations big and small, from all frills and delicious eats to tailgate-style fried everything. One such destination on the fried end that is worth the trek is Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
