Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Where have all the delis gone?
I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 finalists revealed: Vote here!
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! We've narrowed down the finalists, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You Will Bring Ramen-San and Sushi-San to Lincoln Park
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises has revealed what will replace Oyster Bah and Crab Cellar in Lincoln Park. Early next year, Lettuce will open a fourth location of Ramen-san at 1962 N. Halsted Street, according to a news release. Chicago’s largest restaurant group plans another opening in late 2023 by bringing a third location of Sushi-san one door down (past Summer House Santa Monica) at 1948 N. Halsted Steet.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The Hill of Western Springs breaks ground, marketed exclusively by BHHS Chicago
The Hill of Western Springs, a new boutique condominium, broke ground on Nov. 3. Diana and Chuck Ivas and Michael Lampariello, brokers with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Hinsdale office, are the exclusive marketing agents. “Chuck, Michael and I are delighted to represent The Hill of Western Springs. It represents...
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
The 8 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Chicago
Winter can get brutally cold, making it the perfect time to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate! There are so many decadent options in the area, offering innovative flavored choices, spicy options, and tried and true favorites. Enjoying a tantalizing cup of hot chocolate is a surefire way to beat those winter blues. Whether you want to grab a marshmallow-jammed cup or a more adventurous flavor, you can’t go wrong at any of these top spots. Keep reading for a list of the best hot chocolate in Chicago! Led by acclaimed chef Mindy Segal, come enjoy any of the delicious hot chocolate blends (medium, dark, or Mexican along with inventive flavors like earl grey lavendar. Topped with giant marshmallows, the bakery has become known for pastries but we gotta say, the hot chocolate is definitely up there in our ranking. Address: 1747 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
'A Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty taco shop
The daughter of a suburban taco shop owner asked for more customers for her mother for Christmas.
Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
prospectornow.com
The Shot that shook Mount Prospect
On what seemed to be a normal Thursday morning, Kelly Simon was suddenly woken up by simultaneous gunshots that she, at first, thought to be construction. “I got out of bed super quick and said to myself, ‘Were those gunshots!?’… Then there was about a 10-second pause and I heard six to eight additional shots … So then I went outside and saw all of the police activity,” Simon said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
Comments / 1