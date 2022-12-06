Winter can get brutally cold, making it the perfect time to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate! There are so many decadent options in the area, offering innovative flavored choices, spicy options, and tried and true favorites. Enjoying a tantalizing cup of hot chocolate is a surefire way to beat those winter blues. Whether you want to grab a marshmallow-jammed cup or a more adventurous flavor, you can’t go wrong at any of these top spots. Keep reading for a list of the best hot chocolate in Chicago! Led by acclaimed chef Mindy Segal, come enjoy any of the delicious hot chocolate blends (medium, dark, or Mexican along with inventive flavors like earl grey lavendar. Topped with giant marshmallows, the bakery has become known for pastries but we gotta say, the hot chocolate is definitely up there in our ranking. Address: 1747 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

