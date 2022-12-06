ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area

Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Where have all the delis gone?

I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lettuce Entertain You Will Bring Ramen-San and Sushi-San to Lincoln Park

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises has revealed what will replace Oyster Bah and Crab Cellar in Lincoln Park. Early next year, Lettuce will open a fourth location of Ramen-san at 1962 N. Halsted Street, according to a news release. Chicago’s largest restaurant group plans another opening in late 2023 by bringing a third location of Sushi-san one door down (past Summer House Santa Monica) at 1948 N. Halsted Steet.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The 8 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Chicago

Winter can get brutally cold, making it the perfect time to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate! There are so many decadent options in the area, offering innovative flavored choices, spicy options, and tried and true favorites. Enjoying a tantalizing cup of hot chocolate is a surefire way to beat those winter blues. Whether you want to grab a marshmallow-jammed cup or a more adventurous flavor, you can’t go wrong at any of these top spots. Keep reading for a list of the best hot chocolate in Chicago!  Led by acclaimed chef Mindy Segal, come enjoy any of the delicious hot chocolate blends (medium, dark, or Mexican along with inventive flavors like earl grey lavendar. Topped with giant marshmallows, the bakery has become known for pastries but we gotta say, the hot chocolate is definitely up there in our ranking.  Address: 1747 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
prospectornow.com

The Shot that shook Mount Prospect

On what seemed to be a normal Thursday morning, Kelly Simon was suddenly woken up by simultaneous gunshots that she, at first, thought to be construction. “I got out of bed super quick and said to myself, ‘Were those gunshots!?’… Then there was about a 10-second pause and I heard six to eight additional shots … So then I went outside and saw all of the police activity,” Simon said.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy