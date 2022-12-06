Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
wbrz.com
Southern University's Human Jukebox inks apparel deal with Starter
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox, Southern University's famous marching band, has signed a deal with Starter to launch its new HBCU line of apparel. The Human Jukebox formally announced the deal Tuesday, but the partnership technically debuted over the weekend during Southern's halftime performance at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans.
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
WWL-TV
NOPD 'Controlling the narrative' by posting less bad crime news to social media
NEW ORLEANS — Amid leadership turmoil, low morale, and high crime, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed it has changed its social media strategy to portray a more positive image. City Council Crime Analyst Jeff Asher tracked more than 1,300 shooting incidents since January 2021, matched them with more...
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
theneworleanstribune.com
3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW
We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
NOLA.com
HANO board member Sharon Jasper again faces removal, agency says
For a second time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to remove a member of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board, after an earlier attempt was rejected by the City Council, according to HANO. Cantrell sent a letter to board member Sharon Jasper informing Jasper of her removal on Wednesday...
gentillymessenger.com
Four people injured in shooting at Chef Menteur strip mall
Four people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon (Dec. 8) in the Dollar Tree store in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 12:30 p.m., police said, a black Kia Forte arrived at the shopping center. A gunman, pictured above in a black hooded sweatshirt, got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle and opened fire on two juvenile males outside the Dollar Tree.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
