ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Southern University's Human Jukebox inks apparel deal with Starter

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox, Southern University's famous marching band, has signed a deal with Starter to launch its new HBCU line of apparel. The Human Jukebox formally announced the deal Tuesday, but the partnership technically debuted over the weekend during Southern's halftime performance at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
bossierpress.com

Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW

We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

HANO board member Sharon Jasper again faces removal, agency says

For a second time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to remove a member of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board, after an earlier attempt was rejected by the City Council, according to HANO. Cantrell sent a letter to board member Sharon Jasper informing Jasper of her removal on Wednesday...
gentillymessenger.com

Four people injured in shooting at Chef Menteur strip mall

Four people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon (Dec. 8) in the Dollar Tree store in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 12:30 p.m., police said, a black Kia Forte arrived at the shopping center. A gunman, pictured above in a black hooded sweatshirt, got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle and opened fire on two juvenile males outside the Dollar Tree.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy