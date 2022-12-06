Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana creates a Christmas to Remember for the Region’s children
Santa’s elves were surely at work tonight during Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fifth annual A Christmas to Remember event. Through this event, the holiday wish lists of 500 children in the Region are being fulfilled thanks to the efforts of the 10 Clubs and their volunteers.
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
Strack & Van Til Food Markets Contribute $100K To Salvation Army
Strack & Van Til Food Markets has partnered with The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana to make sure families can purchase groceries this holiday season. Jeff Strack, president and CEO, and David Wilkinson, COO of Strack & Van Til Food Markets, presented a check for $100,000 in company gift cards as The Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Season in November.
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
Local Road Money Awarded by State
(Indianapolis, IN) - The city of La Porte is receiving $1 million in state funding to help with street paving. The city set aside $1 million to receive the matching funds under Indiana’s Community Crossings program established in 2017. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, La Porte County government also received $1 million in state matching funds to fix roads.
Valparaiso Community Schools Announces Restructuring of Special Education Services
At the Porter County Education Services (PCES) Board meeting on. December 6, Porter County area superintendents voted to restructure services to students who benefit from special education programming. Specifically, each member district, including Valparaiso Community Schools, will be able to employ their own building-based special education teachers and paraprofessionals beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
Tinley Park holiday lights display hopes to draw thousands in donations for nonprofit
The display aims to help a local nonprofit in need now, more than ever.
Creekside Trails provides a slice of nature in the heart of downtown Valpo
Valpo Parks’ Creekside Trails have become a favorite for the outdoorsy types in Valparaiso and beyond. The trails feature tracks for mountain biking and hiking throughout most of the year, and Valpo Parks grooms specific trails during the winter for fat bike riding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. Currently, Creekside Trails offers over 13 miles of soft surface trails for biking and hiking and plans are in the works to expand it even further.
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
City of La Porte LakeFest 2022
We're here at the lake to announce some GREAT NEWS about the La Porte LakeFest!. Running July 29 through July 31, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Enjoy Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician
Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
Are our white teachers doing their jobs?
In a recent Local Voices (Economic Apartheid in America, December 1, 2022) a learned person questioned the ratio of white teachers to the changing percentages of students of color at Thornton Fractional South High School. When the school enrollment became 62% minority, did these white teachers leave? No, they stayed...
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
