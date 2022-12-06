Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
laportecounty.life
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana creates a Christmas to Remember for the Region’s children
Santa’s elves were surely at work tonight during Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fifth annual A Christmas to Remember event. Through this event, the holiday wish lists of 500 children in the Region are being fulfilled thanks to the efforts of the 10 Clubs and their volunteers.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Michigan City’s Drama Club just finished performing “The Addams Family”
Michigan City High School (MCHS) Drama Club performed “The Addams Family” during the first weekend of December. They had three performances; Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. The cast was led by Emporess Vickers, who played Gomez, and Ashley Sparks,...
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
valpo.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
valpo.life
The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
The best way to kick off the holiday season is with seasonal music of course. The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony has just that. Conductor Kirk Muspratt presents its annual “Holiday Pops." The “Holiday Pops” is a three performance show spanning December 7 through 9 at the Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana.
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
hometownnewsnow.com
Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced
(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Community Schools Announces Restructuring of Special Education Services
At the Porter County Education Services (PCES) Board meeting on. December 6, Porter County area superintendents voted to restructure services to students who benefit from special education programming. Specifically, each member district, including Valparaiso Community Schools, will be able to employ their own building-based special education teachers and paraprofessionals beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
valpo.life
Creekside Trails provides a slice of nature in the heart of downtown Valpo
Valpo Parks’ Creekside Trails have become a favorite for the outdoorsy types in Valparaiso and beyond. The trails feature tracks for mountain biking and hiking throughout most of the year, and Valpo Parks grooms specific trails during the winter for fat bike riding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. Currently, Creekside Trails offers over 13 miles of soft surface trails for biking and hiking and plans are in the works to expand it even further.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego
Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Julie Wendorf
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, began working at the library back in 2010 as a part-time reference assistant. In 2013, Wendorf went back to college to earn her master’s in library science at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). “I completed that in 2015 and...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
valpo.life
City of La Porte LakeFest 2022
We're here at the lake to announce some GREAT NEWS about the La Porte LakeFest!. Running July 29 through July 31, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Enjoy Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.
hometownnewsnow.com
Christmas Still On at Mansion
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s still Christmas this year at what could be the most historic structure in Michigan City despite renovation. Barker Mansion at 631 Washington Street is decorated annually for the season. According to officials, most of the renovation work has been paused to allow the public...
theshelbyreport.com
Strack & Van Til Food Markets Contribute $100K To Salvation Army
Strack & Van Til Food Markets has partnered with The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana to make sure families can purchase groceries this holiday season. Jeff Strack, president and CEO, and David Wilkinson, COO of Strack & Van Til Food Markets, presented a check for $100,000 in company gift cards as The Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Season in November.
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Local graduation pathways approved by State Board of Education
The State Board of Education approved three locally-created graduation pathways Wednesday, including two from Northwest Indiana. School City of Hammond's JROTC Leadership program seeks to provide students with 30 college credits, as well as the necessary skills to succeed in college or the armed forces. School Superintendent Scott Miller says it's a comprehensive model that can be replicated across the state.
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
