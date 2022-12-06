Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO