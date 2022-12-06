Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
valpo.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
valpo.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
valpo.life
Pokagon Band and Indiana University South Bend Renew and Expand Their Institutional Award Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – December 8, 2022 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Indiana University South Bend (IU South Bend) are pleased to announce they have renewed and expanded their Institutional Award Program, which benefits eligible Pokagon Band Citizens and individuals employed by various Pokagon Band entities. A ceremonial signing event was completed today at the IU South Bend campus featuring Pokagon Band Chairwoman, Rebecca Richards and IU South Bend Chancellor, Susan Elrod. Members of IU South Bend’s faculty and staff were in attendance along with members of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, Pokagon Band Tribal Government, and Pokagon students currently attending IU South Bend.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy
Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
valpo.life
Creekside Trails provides a slice of nature in the heart of downtown Valpo
Valpo Parks’ Creekside Trails have become a favorite for the outdoorsy types in Valparaiso and beyond. The trails feature tracks for mountain biking and hiking throughout most of the year, and Valpo Parks grooms specific trails during the winter for fat bike riding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. Currently, Creekside Trails offers over 13 miles of soft surface trails for biking and hiking and plans are in the works to expand it even further.
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
Hammond, Indiana apartment without heat, gas and water for 9 days
CHICAGO (CBS) – An update on the apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana that's been without heat, gas, or hot water for nine days.On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode. The utility company NIPSCO said on Friday that crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.Then on Friday afternoon, CBS 2 learned the building's landlord is offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and has offered to put them up in a hotel until a plumber can come out on Monday.
hometownnewsnow.com
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
WNDU
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
Comments / 1