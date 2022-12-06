Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Julie Wendorf
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, began working at the library back in 2010 as a part-time reference assistant. In 2013, Wendorf went back to college to earn her master’s in library science at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). “I completed that in 2015 and...
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana creates a Christmas to Remember for the Region’s children
Santa’s elves were surely at work tonight during Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fifth annual A Christmas to Remember event. Through this event, the holiday wish lists of 500 children in the Region are being fulfilled thanks to the efforts of the 10 Clubs and their volunteers.
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
hometownnewsnow.com
Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced
(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
hometownnewsnow.com
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
valpo.life
Creekside Trails provides a slice of nature in the heart of downtown Valpo
Valpo Parks’ Creekside Trails have become a favorite for the outdoorsy types in Valparaiso and beyond. The trails feature tracks for mountain biking and hiking throughout most of the year, and Valpo Parks grooms specific trails during the winter for fat bike riding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. Currently, Creekside Trails offers over 13 miles of soft surface trails for biking and hiking and plans are in the works to expand it even further.
blockclubchicago.org
CPS Abruptly Removes Bronzeville Principal, Another Administrator, But Won’t Say Why
BRONZEVILLE — Two Dunbar Career Vocational Academy administrators have been suspended pending a misconduct investigation, Chicago Public School officials said. District leaders removed principal Gerald Morrow and director of culture Marva Nichols from their posts Friday. Myron Hester, the district’s Chief of Schools for network 17, told parents and...
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
harborcountry-news.com
New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
