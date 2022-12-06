SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – A new bill proposed by the assemblymember who represents San Francisco would protect California renters from paying more than a month's rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California's new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit. If passed, California would be the 12th state in the county to cap security deposits. The author of the bill, Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said that in San Francisco, tenants could be subject to paying an additional...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO