Ars Technica
Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California
A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
This California county now requires masking in certain settings
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County’s COVID-19 Community Level was raised from the CDC’s “low” to “medium” on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. In accordance with state guidance, masks are now required in certain non-health care, high-risk settings, according to the press release from the Alameda County Health Care Services […]
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Haney's bill would keep landlords from charging costly security deposits
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – A new bill proposed by the assemblymember who represents San Francisco would protect California renters from paying more than a month's rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California's new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit. If passed, California would be the 12th state in the county to cap security deposits. The author of the bill, Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said that in San Francisco, tenants could be subject to paying an additional...
ngtnews.com
Casella Adds First Electric Refuse Vehicle in Vermont to Fleet of Mack Trucks
Mack Trucks has delivered the Mack LR Electric model to Casella Waste Systems Inc., introducing it as the first electric refuse vehicle in the state of Vermont. It will be used in residential collection in Rutland, Vt. “Congratulations to Casella for its dedication to sustainability,” says Jonathan Randall, president of...
New direct international flight coming to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting in the summer of 2023, the Sacramento International Airport will be offering a new direct flight operated by Air Canada. According to the Sacramento International Airport, starting on June 2, Air Canada will be offering four nonstop flights a week to the Toronto Pearson Airport. The airport said that these […]
calmatters.network
League of California Cities backs Livermore in Eden Housing appeal
The League of California Cities recently demonstrated support for the city of Livermore in the pending appeal challenging the City Council’s approval of the 130-unit Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act. The association, also known as Cal Cities, filed an amicus brief with the appellate court...
santaclaranews.org
Silicon Valley Power to Raise Utility Rates in January
Silicon Valley Power (SVP) will increase its rates by 8 percent to cover the increased cost of generating and delivering power to Santa Clara. According to SVP staff, costs have gone up for the utility driven by higher inflation, natural gas prices and electric supply and distribution costs. The rate...
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
protos.com
From Alameda chief to bankrupting FTX, meet Caroline Ellison
Caroline Ellison was the sole chief exec of Alameda Research at the time of its demise. Her company used money from customers of its sister company FTX without their consent and in direct violation of FTX’s own terms of service. Alameda Research was never based in Alameda, California —...
San Mateo Co. Sheriff criticized for potentially favoring donors when issuing gun permits
Sources within the Sheriff's Office say they have serious questions about Bolanos' approval process of gun permits, including allegations of favoring prominent Bay Area billionaire donors.
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
Flaring event sends massive plume of flame skyward in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- A planned, routine flare-up at a Martinez oil refinery late Friday afternoon, which became a cause for concern for some nearby residents, has concluded, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said firefighters responded to reports of a fire or explosion at the Martinez Refinery Company late Friday afternoon, but later canceled its emergency response to the 3400 block of Pacheco Boulevard, where the refinery is located, because the large flames that were seen in the area were a result of the flare-up.Refinery officials confirm the flare-up -- conducted to burn...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
