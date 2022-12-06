Read full article on original website
ngtnews.com
Casella Adds First Electric Refuse Vehicle in Vermont to Fleet of Mack Trucks
Mack Trucks has delivered the Mack LR Electric model to Casella Waste Systems Inc., introducing it as the first electric refuse vehicle in the state of Vermont. It will be used in residential collection in Rutland, Vt. “Congratulations to Casella for its dedication to sustainability,” says Jonathan Randall, president of...
ngtnews.com
Ryder Rolls Out Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in Pennsylvania
Volvo Trucks North America has delivered seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks to Ryder System Inc. to support supply-chain routes servicing the Volvo Group’s truck assembly operations in Pennsylvania. Ryder is operating the trucks on two shifts completing up to eight round trips daily, with all seven trucks transporting assembly...
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Named the Fastest-Growing Airport in the U.S. for the Fifth Straight Year
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 — The accolades keep rolling in for Ontario International Airport (ONT), the gateway for choice for millions of Southern California air travelers and now, for the fifth straight year, the fastest-growing airport in the United States, according to a leading industry publication. The ranking...
California authorities reveal massive 'fix-it' ticket scheme allegedly tied to illegal street racers
California authorities arrested more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement in a ticket-fixing scheme.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Thieves ransack 3 SoCal Crumbl Cookies stores on same day
On Tuesday, thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies stores, all within a 10-mile radius.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
ngtnews.com
IACT Awards Transportation Leaders for Policy, Research and EV Charging Actions
The Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation (IACT), formerly known as Chicago Area Clean Cities, has named its 2022 Sustainable Transportation Award winners. The awards are given annually to organizations and individuals who take actions to locally reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. This year’s organizations awarded include the Illinois...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks
An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
eccunion.com
No plans in place for additional electric vehicle chargers
Colleges and universities around Southern California have more electric vehicle chargers on their campuses compared to El Camino College; and so far, officials say there are no plans to add more. This comes as a new law banning the manufacturing of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035 and semi-trucks by...
