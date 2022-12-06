ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ngtnews.com

Casella Adds First Electric Refuse Vehicle in Vermont to Fleet of Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks has delivered the Mack LR Electric model to Casella Waste Systems Inc., introducing it as the first electric refuse vehicle in the state of Vermont. It will be used in residential collection in Rutland, Vt. “Congratulations to Casella for its dedication to sustainability,” says Jonathan Randall, president of...
RUTLAND, VT
ngtnews.com

Ryder Rolls Out Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in Pennsylvania

Volvo Trucks North America has delivered seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks to Ryder System Inc. to support supply-chain routes servicing the Volvo Group’s truck assembly operations in Pennsylvania. Ryder is operating the trucks on two shifts completing up to eight round trips daily, with all seven trucks transporting assembly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
ngtnews.com

IACT Awards Transportation Leaders for Policy, Research and EV Charging Actions

The Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation (IACT), formerly known as Chicago Area Clean Cities, has named its 2022 Sustainable Transportation Award winners. The awards are given annually to organizations and individuals who take actions to locally reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. This year’s organizations awarded include the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks

An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
eccunion.com

No plans in place for additional electric vehicle chargers

Colleges and universities around Southern California have more electric vehicle chargers on their campuses compared to El Camino College; and so far, officials say there are no plans to add more. This comes as a new law banning the manufacturing of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035 and semi-trucks by...
CAMINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy