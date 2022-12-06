ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police Chief Resigns After Trying To Avoid Golf Cart Ticket

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fRrW_0jZOVozs00

A Florida police chief has resigned after being stopped riding a golf cart down the street without a license plate tag and trying to avoid getting a ticket.

Mary O’Connor, the police chief of Tampa, was stopped on 12 November last month by a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy while out in the cart with her husband close to her home. Following an internal affairs investigation, O’Connor resigned on Monday.

Body-cam footage shows O’Connor identifying as the Tampa police chief, flashing her badge, and saying to the deputy that she was “hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight.” O’Connor then tells the deputy that she is out picking up food and doesn’t usually drive on public streets. The deputy is seen explaining that there have been “a lot of problems with golf carts around here". O'Connor is then seen handing the deputy a business card before being released without a citation.

A statement released by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained: “The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force. As the Chief of Police, you are not only to abide by and enforce those standards but to also lead by example. That clearly did not happen in this case. It is unacceptable for any public employee, and especially the city’s top law enforcement leader, to ask for special treatment because of their position."

Last week, O’Connor, who was sworn into office in March, issued an apology and said she understood how “this matter could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent.” In her resignation letter, O’Connor said she “would never want my personal mistake to stand in the way of the progress I have made in mending relationships between the police department and the community.”

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge, Asks for Leniency at Traffic Stop

A police chief in Tampa, Florida resigned from the police department on Monday after she was caught on video flashing her badge to get out of a ticket, according to 6ABC News. Mary O’Connor quit the Tampa Police Department after the mayor asked for her resignation. The former police chief was riding in a golf cart with her husband on Nov. 12 when the couple was pulled over by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. O’Connor was pulled over for driving on a road without a license plate tag.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Attempt to Identify, New Port Richey

PSO wishes to speak with an individual regarding an investigation. The subject was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m., and had picked up a juvenile. The juvenile has since been recovered. The subject may be driving a small white SUV. The subject is now wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile. If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Refer to case number 22-0042406.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy