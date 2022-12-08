ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

J.T. Daniels in CFB transfer portal again: Where could he sign?

By James Parks
 4 days ago

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels will enter the college football transfer portal once again, looking for what will be his fourth school to play for.

Daniels previously played for USC and then Georgia before landing with the Mountaineers last offseason, compiling a 17-12 overall record at those schools, including a perfect 7-0 mark when he was the starter at Georgia.

Daniels will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, but he could get a second year depending on if he can get a medical redshirt for 2019, according to multiple reports.

A former five-star prospect from California, the quarterback started 10 games for West Virginia this past season, throwing for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.

The team started out strong on offense, posting 39 points per game during the first six weeks of the season, but those averages fell as it struggled on defense.

In his career, Daniels has 6,947 total passing yards with 45 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Where could J.T. Daniels transfer to?

Notre Dame. After current starter Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal, the Irish could be interested in adding Daniels to compete with Tyler Buchner.

UCLA. Now that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is leaving for the NFL, the Bruins could pursue the veteran, and he, in turn, could be interested in returning to the L.A. area.

Wisconsin. New coach Luke Fickell needs a replacement for Graham Mertz, who entered the portal, and wants to open up the Badgers' offense more.

Missouri. Daniels appeared to have some interest in Mizzou last offseason, and he would have star receiver Luther Burden at his disposal, too.

Colorado. All eyes are on the Pac-12 program after it hired Deion Sanders as head coach, but it might prove too great a gamble to see if Coach Prime will have the Buffaloes' awful offense in working order in time for Daniels to be interested.

College football transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

Community Policy