Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
rollingout.com
R&B singer T Royal reenacts the time he sang ‘Can We Talk’ for Tevin Campbell
T Royal is showing the world his authentic, most vulnerable self. A product of the east side of Atlanta, Royal has entered the music industry as a traditional R&B singer. His career has taken off from when he first started uploading weekly covers of classic R&B hits on his TikTok and Instagram pages. His most viral cover was when he performed “Can We Talk” in front of Tevin Campbell backstage at a show.
