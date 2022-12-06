Read full article on original website
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
What it will take for the United States to survive; buy gold and silver
CPM's Jeffrey Christian speaks about the massive U.S. federal deficits and debt, and what is needed to fix the country. He speaks of past periods when the U.S. was pulled back from equally dire economic conditions. He then discusses recent gold and silver developments, including a prohibition coming on U.S. banks trading gold with the Central Bank of Russia, where the silver that has left London depositories really has gone, and November reductions in London gold and silver deposits.
Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?
We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
Where are the stops? Thursday, December 8, gold and silver
Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
Slow grind higher today with a key junction Friday morning
In retrospect, traders might have been too quick to conclude that the Fed is softening its rate stance. That seemed to be on traders' minds earlier this week with the recent pattern of strong US economic data. Furthermore, with very critical inflation news expected from China tonight and the US PPI report on Friday morning, the markets are likely to get fresh direction of Fed policy. Obviously, with Bonds and Notes trading up to their highest levels since September on Wednesday, the markets continue to signal that the Fed will pare back its rate increase to 50 basis points this month after a series of 75-bp hikes earlier this year. In the end, with the subject of tempering tightening in the marketplace, today's jobless claims will take on added importance for gold. Gold and silver benefited from a weaker dollar on Wednesday, but the Dollar Index has held above Monday's lows, and it would probably take a trade below there to support a stronger rally for gold. The Peoples Bank of China added to their gold holdings for the first time in three years in November, which is fundamental bullish factor if this is the start of a new trend. Reports are that the Chinese central bank is attempting to diversify away from the dollar, but we suspect the bank has been adding consistently to its gold reserves secretly on-and-off for years. They have a way to catch up with the US, whose gold reserves are reportedly 8,133 metric tonnes, more than four times Chinese holdings of 1,948. The World Gold Council has noted that the world's central banks purchased nearly 400 million ounces during the third quarter. Unfortunately for the bulls, the technical picture is looking shaky, as Monday's rally above the November high was met with lower volume and open interest and divergence with momentum indicators. Both gold and silver could have a difficult time avoiding back-and-forth action until the PPI report on Friday.
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
Could gold’s 200-day moving average become a technical level of support?
Market technicians unanimously agree that the 200-day moving average is the line in the sand when it comes to technically determining if gold (or any other stock or commodity) is in a long-term bullish or bearish trend. While it is the longest time cycle typically used in moving averages it is been the accepted “go-to “study to determine the current long-term trend of a market.
Wall St set to open higher after recent slump
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday following a recent selloff sparked by renewed fears that aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could tip the world's largest economy into recession. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) has fallen for five consecutive...
Gold, silver see price pauses ahead of Friday U.S. PPI
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near steady levels in early U.S. trading Thursday. Traders are awaiting the next U.S. inflation data point, which is Friday morning's producer price index report for November. PPI is seen coming in at up 0.2% from October—the same rise as seen in last month's PPI report. February gold was last down $1.00 at $1,797.00 and March silver was up $0.018 at $22.94.
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion...
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Dollar edges up versus euro after U.S. producer inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, casting doubts on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes when it meets next week. U.S. producer...
FTSE 100 hits 1-week low amid broader gloom, GSK surges
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to one-week lows on Wednesday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid growing worries about a recession, while GSK marked its best day since 2008 after the dismissal of U.S. lawsuits relating to heartburn drug Zantac. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed down 0.4%,...
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
"Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets," they...
Current crypto prices are "at a steep discount" - Bloomberg Intelligence
While multiple mainstream analysts and news outlets have once again called for the death of Bitcoin – which...
