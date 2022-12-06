ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Mauna Loa eruption showing signs of settling down

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV)- Things have started to calm down. As the Mauna Loa eruption continues, there's been some changes over the last 48 hours. The USGS says lava fountains went from 200 feet to 100 feet from Wednesday night to Thursday night, and those numbers progressed even further on Friday.
Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled

Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption

HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
Road closure into Hilo from Keaukaha scheduled later this week

DPW and Nan, Inc. will be closing the mauka-bound lane and opening the makai-bound lane into Hilo town from Keaukaha on Dec. 8, at 7 a.m. for striping of the roadway and shoulder maintenance. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving during the...
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery

A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Fall 2022 UH commencement schedule

Three University of Hawaiʻi campuses, UH West Oʻahu, UH Hilo and UH Mānoa, will celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates with fall commencement. The UH West Oʻahu fall 2022 commencement on December 10 features two student speakers—Abbie Reed representing creative media and Nyle Ocariza, a business administration candidate.
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel

According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
