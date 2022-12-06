Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As droves of tourists continue to flock to Hawaii Island to see the Mauna Loa eruption, county officials will make it easier for tourists to catch a glimpse. Starting Saturday, tour vans of up to 15 passengers will be allowed to park along the traffic...
KITV.com
Mauna Loa eruption showing signs of settling down
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV)- Things have started to calm down. As the Mauna Loa eruption continues, there's been some changes over the last 48 hours. The USGS says lava fountains went from 200 feet to 100 feet from Wednesday night to Thursday night, and those numbers progressed even further on Friday.
KITV.com
Lava flow no longer advancing toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway, USGS officials say
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The lava flow that has been slowly approaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on the Big Island is no longer expected to reach the highway, United States Geological Survey (USGS) officials said Thursday at the daily press briefing on the Mauna Loa eruption. "That's good...
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled
Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption
HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
bigislandnow.com
Road closure into Hilo from Keaukaha scheduled later this week
DPW and Nan, Inc. will be closing the mauka-bound lane and opening the makai-bound lane into Hilo town from Keaukaha on Dec. 8, at 7 a.m. for striping of the roadway and shoulder maintenance. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving during the...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
Food 2Go — Ken’s House of Pancakes
We're heading to Hilo town on Hawaii Island to another classic food spot off Kamehameha Avenue known for its epic breakfast. That's right, it's Ken's House of Pancakes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Big Island officials with updates on overnight eruption
Hawaii County Officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
the university of hawai'i system
Fall 2022 UH commencement schedule
Three University of Hawaiʻi campuses, UH West Oʻahu, UH Hilo and UH Mānoa, will celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates with fall commencement. The UH West Oʻahu fall 2022 commencement on December 10 features two student speakers—Abbie Reed representing creative media and Nyle Ocariza, a business administration candidate.
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
BEAT OF HAWAII
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
Comments / 0