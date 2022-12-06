Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘WWE Ring Leaders’
On December 1, 2023, WWE filed a trademark on the term “WWE Ring Leaders.” The trademark is related to the company’s NIL program for the purpose of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why Vince McMahon Was High On Austin Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Angle discussed United States Champion Austin Theory, and explained why he thinks Vince McMahon was so high on the young star. He said,. “I’m impressed by...
ewrestlingnews.com
Indie Wrestler B3cca Appears For WWE & AEW On Back-To-Back Shows
Independent wrestler B3cca has become the latest name on the elite list of talent to appear for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling within the same week. Fightful Select reports that B3cca served as one of the dealers in JBL’s poker invitational during this week’s episode of RAW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Star To Get Name Change, Impact Wrestling 2023 Live Event Schedule
You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling live event schedule for the first quarter of 2023 below:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The finish came when Starks eliminated Ethan Page. Prior to Wednesday night, MJF had won all three of the previous Dynamite Diamond Battle Royals. Following the match, MJF confronted Starks in the ring. This...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latigo Set For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023, Michael Nakazawa Update, More
AEW wrestler Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his “mission” in Japan is complete and he’s headed back to the United States. He wrote,. “I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let’s wait to see what happens.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Reacts To The Usos Topping PWI 100 Tag Team List
Kenny Omega has made it clear that he has no issue with The Usos being ranked #1 on the PWI 100 top Tag Teams list. It was announced this week that the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have been awarded the top spot for the first time in their careers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Was Asked About William Regal Returning To WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented on William Regal’s return to WWE NXT. As previously reported, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed during Wednesday’s ROH Final Battle Media Call that he will be letting Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son, who wrestles in NXT as Charles Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Shane Taylor’s Arrival In ROH, More
One of the featured bouts on this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from ROH is Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) against Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. AEW President Tony Khan, during his conference call with the media on Wednesday, discussed Taylor’s recent arrival in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals His Hopes For The ROH World Title Moving Forward
Prior to Claudio Castagnoli’s match with Chris Jericho for the latter’s Ring of Honor World Championship at Saturday afternoon’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Castagnoli sat down with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News to discuss his desire to see the ROH World Title being used to “showcase” younger talent going forward. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Honor Club Returns + New Names Added To WrestleCon 2023
On the heels of Ring of Honor revamping its website, the company has also restored its streaming service, Honor Club. Included on the platform are ROH pay-per-views going as far back as 2002, as well as past episodes of the ROH television show. ROH has not yet made an official...
