Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO