wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
nodq.com
Storyline update on Alexa Bliss’ character direction in WWE
Last month, Alexa Bliss commented on she doesn’t know where she’s at character-wise and is still trying to change. There have been subtle hints of a character change on television in recent weeks. As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa defeated Becky Lynch...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On WWE’s Return To India
WWE is slated to hold its first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Pwinsider is reporting that the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue that opened in 2002. The event will feature SmackDown brand talents....
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Star To Get Name Change, Impact Wrestling 2023 Live Event Schedule
You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling live event schedule for the first quarter of 2023 below:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 –...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘WWE Ring Leaders’
On December 1, 2023, WWE filed a trademark on the term “WWE Ring Leaders.” The trademark is related to the company’s NIL program for the purpose of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Offers Melanie Brzezinski A Developmental Deal
With WWE’s Campus Rush tour concluding soon, ABC Action News reports at least one name has earned a development deal. Bodybuilder Melanie Brzezinski participated in WWE’s tryouts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL and is quoted as saying that joining WWE was her primary objective. Former WWE Champion Big E. was on hand to evaluate talent, which also included former USF football player Darien Grant.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for December 6, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Drew Gulak appears on WWE NXT
Gulak came out to watch a between between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker on Tuesday's show.
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH Stars Spotted In Attendance At WWE NXT
Ring of Honor went under a hiatus after the 2021 Final Battle pay-per-view event, and that opened the doors for many contracted performers to sign up with promotions including WWE and AEW. It appears that several former ROH stars are on WWE’s radar once again. Former ROH stars Vincent...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches Announced For WWE House Show At Madison Square Garden
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26:. * Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. * WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kiana James Continues To Tease Brooks Jensen, Bron Breakker/Apollo Crews Go Fishing, More
Kiana James continues to tease interest in Brooks Jensen. During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, James, who has been trying to buy Fallon Henley’s bar in recent weeks, came out during the Briggs & Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malilk Blade match. She wound up putting VIP tickets for NXT Deadline in Jensen’s ringside gear.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Honor Club Returns + New Names Added To WrestleCon 2023
On the heels of Ring of Honor revamping its website, the company has also restored its streaming service, Honor Club. Included on the platform are ROH pay-per-views going as far back as 2002, as well as past episodes of the ROH television show. ROH has not yet made an official...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/6/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Why It Felt Right
During the latest edition of his “After 83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and why he felt the moment was right. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being inducted...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Personally Requested Match With Colt Cabana On Dynamite
On the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana answered Chris Jericho’s open challenge to any former ROH champion. This was Cabana’s first appearance on AEW television since an episode of AEW Dark on March 8th. Rumors swirled that Cabana had been moved to the Ring Of Honor roster at the request of CM Punk. Cabana addressed those rumors, and his match with Jericho, in a recent podcast appearance.
