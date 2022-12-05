ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

osinachi
1d ago

Chloe shouldn't be torn away from the only family she knows she hasn't really bonded with her biological mom she should be allowed to stay with her aunties and her uncles instead of being snatched to a parent she barely knows

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Missing Riverdale woman found deceased in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Riverdale woman missing for more than a year has been found deceased. Shirley Love, then 58, was reported missing in July 2021. Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call in search of her with no results. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Atlanta police were called to...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Fatal teen party raises questions

UPDATE 12/6: CLARIFIES that The Brothers Who Just do Gutters business was a victim of the crime and was not the suite where the party took place; ADDS details of problems with event center; ADDS exterior photos. Laila Reneé Harris, 15, a Sprayberry High School student from Cobb County, was...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students

ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators have busted a Georgia convenience store for allegedly selling drugs. The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said that on Nov. 28, agents received an anonymous tip that a convenience store in Haralson County was selling pills that contained Tianeptine, a schedule 1 drug in Georgia.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy