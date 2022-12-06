ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria’s Posing Skills as They Get Glammed Up for a Girls’ Night

By Robyn Merrett
 2 days ago
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Fashionable friends! Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria enjoyed a stylish night out .

The fashion designer, 48, and the Desperate Housewives alum, 47, attended the Forces for Change Dinner, which was cohosted by British Vogue 's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on Saturday, December 3.

After the soiree, the gal pals unveiled their looks via Instagram on Sunday, December 4, with Beckham poking fun at Longoria's posing skills in the caption of the social media post . "Have I not taught you anything @EvaLongoria?? We have been posing together for years," she wrote, adding: "Love u x girls night out!! X." The Overboard star hilariously responded in the comments section, writing: "I'm trying!!!!"

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In the carousel, Longoria, who looked flawless in a black cutout dress that featured ruching at the waist, is seen bursting into laughter while standing next to Beckham on a flight of stairs. The pop star, for her part, smized like a pro as she showed off her sexy white halter top that was equipped with a plunging neckline and open sides. She paired the elongated piece with black pants and open-toe booties.

In addition to years' worth of modeling tips, Beckham has given Longoria fashion advice. In a 2015 interview with Australian Vogue , the Texas native shared: "I send her pictures and ask what I should wear. I love how Victoria is a minimalist."

Longoria continued: "I really admire that because if it were up to me, I'd be a Christmas tree ... I'm like, 'Diamonds, necklaces, bracelets, sparkly! And [Victoria] is like, 'No.'"

Flash forward to this year, the Over Her Dead Body actress was there to cheer Beckham on during her eponymous label's Paris Fashion Week debut.

"It couldn't have gone any better," Longoria told WWD of the October 1 preview. "She was crying, and I was crying because I was like, ‘Oh my god.' It meant so much to her to do well in Paris, and it was just a moment in her career, and I think it was her best show ever."

Beckham launched her fashion house in 2008, offering timeless slip dresses, ravishing gowns, classic coats and more. Of her label, she told Vogue in October: "I’m only interested in creating what I want myself and it’s got to be the best ... And it's got to last."

