Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 13 vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins were unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in an afternoon matchup.

Mike McDaniel’s team had one of their worst performances of the season, as the offense couldn’t find any rhythm. They hit two long touchdowns, one to Trent Sherfield and one to Tyreek Hill, but there wasn’t much beyond that.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an NFC West foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

WR Tyreek Hill – 90.4

RT Brandon Shell – 73.9

WR River Cracraft – 70.8

LT Greg Little – 66.4

C Connor Williams – 66.2

Bottom 5

RG Robert Hunt – 55.3

WR Jaylen Waddle – 51.7

LG Robert Jones – 51.3

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 48.9

FB Alec Ingold – 47.9

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

CB Keion Crossen – 78.6

DL Christian Wilkins – 77.9

DL John Jenkins – 75.7

LB Jerome Baker – 72.5

S Jevon Holland – 68.7

Bottom 5

DL Justin Zimmer – 57.8

CB Kader Kohou – 54.7

DL Raekwon Davis – 45.4

LB Bradley Chubb – 32.2

LB Duke Riley – 25.7

Pass protection grades (OL only)

LT Greg Little – 81.7

RG Robert Hunt – 74.0

RT Brandon Shell – 70.3

C Connor Williams – 68.8

LG Robert Jones – 55.2

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

RT Brandon Shell – 77.3

C Connor Williams – 64.9

LG Robert Jones – 60.7

RG Robert Hunt – 56.7

LT Greg Little – 48.0

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

LB Jaelan Phillips – 65.6

DL Zach Sieler – 64.0

DL John Jenkins – 62.6

LB Bradley Chubb – 58.5

DL Raekwon Davis – 58.2

LB Melvin Ingram – 57.3

DL Christian Wilkins – 51.2

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

CB Keion Crossen – 79.2

CB Xavien Howard – 67.8

S Jevon Holland – 67.4

LB Jerome Baker – 63.3

DB Eric Rowe – 59.9

CB Kader Kohou – 55.6

LB Elandon Roberts – 55.5

LB Duke Riley – 26.3