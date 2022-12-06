ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 13 vs. 49ers

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXRby_0jZO69EA00

The Miami Dolphins were unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in an afternoon matchup.

Mike McDaniel’s team had one of their worst performances of the season, as the offense couldn’t find any rhythm. They hit two long touchdowns, one to Trent Sherfield and one to Tyreek Hill, but there wasn’t much beyond that.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an NFC West foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hK76E_0jZO69EA00
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Top 5

WR Tyreek Hill – 90.4

RT Brandon Shell – 73.9

WR River Cracraft – 70.8

LT Greg Little – 66.4

C Connor Williams – 66.2

Bottom 5

RG Robert Hunt – 55.3

WR Jaylen Waddle – 51.7

LG Robert Jones – 51.3

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 48.9

FB Alec Ingold – 47.9

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxQOe_0jZO69EA00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Top 5

CB Keion Crossen – 78.6

DL Christian Wilkins – 77.9

DL John Jenkins – 75.7

LB Jerome Baker – 72.5

S Jevon Holland – 68.7

Bottom 5

DL Justin Zimmer – 57.8

CB Kader Kohou – 54.7

DL Raekwon Davis – 45.4

LB Bradley Chubb – 32.2

LB Duke Riley – 25.7

Pass protection grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK1oa_0jZO69EA00
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

LT Greg Little – 81.7

RG Robert Hunt – 74.0

RT Brandon Shell – 70.3

C Connor Williams – 68.8

LG Robert Jones – 55.2

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz9EV_0jZO69EA00
ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

RT Brandon Shell – 77.3

C Connor Williams – 64.9

LG Robert Jones – 60.7

RG Robert Hunt – 56.7

LT Greg Little – 48.0

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3Pl4_0jZO69EA00
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jaelan Phillips – 65.6

DL Zach Sieler – 64.0

DL John Jenkins – 62.6

LB Bradley Chubb – 58.5

DL Raekwon Davis – 58.2

LB Melvin Ingram – 57.3

DL Christian Wilkins – 51.2

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kv0w0_0jZO69EA00
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

CB Keion Crossen – 79.2

CB Xavien Howard – 67.8

S Jevon Holland – 67.4

LB Jerome Baker – 63.3

DB Eric Rowe – 59.9

CB Kader Kohou – 55.6

LB Elandon Roberts – 55.5

LB Duke Riley – 26.3

