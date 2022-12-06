Read full article on original website
ABC7
'Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty IL taco shop
"I wish I could give her customers for Christmas." The daughter of an Illinois taco shop owner took to TikTok with her one Christmas wish - that more customers would come to her mom's shop. The internet pulled through.
