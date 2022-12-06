Jessie Phillips, Director of Development & Communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with NEWT, a 3-year old Australian Shepherd, that can get into a home for only $25 during Home for the Holidays Adoption Event Friday December 9th through Sunday December 11th. $25 adoption fee for all cats and dogs 6 months and older. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season with the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is an opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro area.

