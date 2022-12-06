Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Des Moines Business Record
Copeland Trucking relocating operations to DM industrial park
Copeland Trucking, which has had operations in Des Moines since 2009, currently is located at 1235 Thomas Beck Road, south of Gray’s Lake. The area has been rezoned in an effort to attract residential, office and commercial development, a move that is pushing out the trucking company. The two...
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
KCCI.com
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
Des Moines police investigating shooting on 30th Street and Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized after a crash and confrontation at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road ended with a shooting Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police. Police told Local 5 that at least three people found a truck they knew had been...
iheart.com
Iowa Family Makes Big Toy Donation To Des Moines Salvation Army
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Salvation Army's effort to collect toys for needy children got a big boost this week. A family dropped off 95-new toys. Tamyra Harrison of the Salvation Army says the family has a tradition of setting aside money each year to give to their community. They heard the Salvation Army was a big behind on its toy collection this season, so they dropped off a bin full of new toys. Joshua and Brittany delivered the toys this afternoon, picked out by their 6 year old son. The Learning Post and Toys has also donated 300 stocking stuffers for children this week.
Investigation underway after Des Moines fire sends woman to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully […]
KCCI.com
One person shot after crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot Thursday after a crash on 30th Street and Hickman Road in Des Moines. Des Moines police tell KCCI that one person was shot in the groin. The crash involves a gray pickup truck that was stolen. However, the truck was not...
Des Moines could launch a Community Land Trust
Des Moines city government is evaluating whether to help create a Community Land Trust (CLT), Neighborhood Services director Chris Johansen tells Axios.Why it matters: It would launch an "affordable forever" home network that advocates contend can help poor families overcome ownership barriers.Des Moines metro governments allocate millions of dollars each year on low-income housing initiatives that frequently lose affordability when ownership changes hands.A CLT could help sustain investments, Johansen said.How it works: Homes would be owner occupied but the land they sit on would be held by the trust.Low-income families would purchase the homes at a discount but could only...
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MercyOne: Two urgent care locations shifting to virtual only starting Dec. 12
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two MercyOne Urgent Care clinics are transferring to virtual visits only starting Monday, Dec. 12, according to a Thursday press release. Patients looking for care at the clinics on 800 East 1st St Suite 1700 in Ankeny or 6601 SW 9th St in Des Moines will not be able to be treated in person for the time being.
who13.com
Catch the holiday fun around town
Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines shares what’s going on!. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
KCCI.com
Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
pelladium.com
Pella Students on Staff at New Chick-fil-A Location
On December 1, Pella’s very own Chick-fil-A location opened to the public. With the drive thru line stretching all the way onto HWY G-28, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A received a hearty Pella welcome. Not only did dozens of PHS students flock to the new restaurant, but several were working for the chain on opening day. Alongside a number of visiting trainers, they learned the ropes just in time for the crowds to arrive.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
weareiowa.com
Adopt "Newt" this weekend for only $25 during ARL Home for the Holidays Adoption Event
Jessie Phillips, Director of Development & Communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with NEWT, a 3-year old Australian Shepherd, that can get into a home for only $25 during Home for the Holidays Adoption Event Friday December 9th through Sunday December 11th. $25 adoption fee for all cats and dogs 6 months and older. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season with the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is an opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro area.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0