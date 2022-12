The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Center High School head coach Bryan DeLong has been named the Eric Driskell High School Coach of the Year for the 2022 season. DeLong will be honored at the Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 1, 2023, by throwing the First Pass to start the game. The Chiefs announced DeLong as the Eric Driskell High School Coach of the Year at the Simone Awards at Park Hill High School on Tuesday.

