Man Wanted for Questioning in South Nashville Death Investigation

South Precinct detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man who Tuesday afternoon removed a woman having convulsions from the passenger seat of his BMW sedan and left her on the pavement outside a South Nashville convenience market before driving off. Surveillance footage from the Mapco...
