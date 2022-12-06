Featuring 20+ Americana Musical Groups, Entertaining Guests with Live Music and Wide Range of Fun Activities, Hiking and Fishing. December 9, 2022 – Caveman Music Festival is gearing up to return in 2023 after a successful stint in the 2022 Labor Day Weekend. Hosted at the Monument Lake Resort in Weston CO, guests can enjoy live music, hiking, fishing, and much more. There is no better way to end the summer than with the 3-Day Music Festival, which features the country’s most talented artists and musicians. Caveman Colorado Music Festival at Monument Lake Resort is the perfect venue to make the most of the sun-kissed days. The organizers have released information about passes and packages.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO