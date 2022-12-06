How North Star Academy’s In-Classroom Tutoring\Strategies Help Students Close Covid Gaps

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ray Murphy Men’s Health and Wellness Night
Newark Beth Israel presented its annual Ray Murphy Men’s Health and Wellness Night on October 27 at Cedar Hill Golf and Country Club. Over 175 men took advantage of the health screenings including blood pressure, PSA testing, glucose screening and education, balance testing, spirometry testing, vascular education, hernia screening, and more. An insightful panel discussion with audience participation followed. The event featured a full tailgate menu, silent auction, raffle prizes, and the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fighting it out on a big screen.
Connecting Church and Community: Reckoning with the Truth at Old First
Focusing on culture, community advocacy, and social justice work, The Mission’s Committee of Old First Presbyterian Church in Newark was originally a congregational church. Founded in 1666 it became a presbyterian church in 1720, and is the oldest church in Newark, NJ. The original church structure was on the opposite side of Broad Street, across from its location today and was Newark’s first public building. The present church structure, containing subterranean tunnels believed to have been used as stations on the Underground Railroad, opened in 1787.
The Center for Black Literature 20th Anniversary Jubilee Celebration
The Center for Black Literature (CBL) at Medgar Evers College, CUNY—a premier institution focused solely on enriching knowledge and appreciation of Black literature—held its 20th Anniversary Jubilee on October 20, 2022 in Brooklyn, NY. Founded in 2002 by Dr. Brenda E. Greene, CBL’s programs serve children, youth, adults, and elders of all writing levels.
Roseville Community Charter School’s Family Math Games Night 2022!
Roseville Community Charter School hosted its annual Family Math Games Night at the school’s Community Hall!. The event was part of Roseville’s Parent University Series and is also one of the annual math initiatives to assist the school in making progress towards the district’s academic math goal and the increased parent engagement objective associated with this academic goal.
ECC Community Education Forum Alfred Bundy with NJ LEEP Exec Director, Alumni Liaison & PTK Pres. Angela Anokye-Boateng
In this episode of Essex County College’s Community Education Forum, host Alfred Bundy speaks with PTK Chapter President Angela Anokye-Boateng, Alumni Liaison Ernest Dimbo and Executive Director of NJ LEEP, Matthew Feinstein. Alfred Bundy hosts the Essex County College Community Education Forum. The Community Education Forum Forum highlights outstanding...
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO is Inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, was inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame on November 30. Terry was a member of Hart Middle School’s first graduating class. He went...
