ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)

You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Woodlands Nature Reserve makes a comeback after permitting woes

After months of waiting in limbo, the 6,000-acre Woodlands Nature Reserve off Ashley River Road last month got the green light to resume community events in the spring. Woodlands reached a short-term solution Nov. 16 with the Dorchester County Planning and Zoning Department after the property’s events and camping operations were suspended in September due to permitting issues.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a sweet victory for a Lowcountry entrepreneur. Christina Miller, the owner of Bert and T’s Desserts, won the top prize of $10,000 in the Ready, Set, Pitch competition Saturday, sponsored by Lowcountry Local First. Bert and T’s, named for Miller’s grandmothers, is an...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Book of Mormon returns for limited showings in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Christmas parade to impact Mount Pleasant traffic Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced multiple road closures scheduled for Sunday during the town’s annual Christmas Light parade. Festivities kick off with a fireworks display, then dozens of lighted floats–along with community groups and marching bands– will parade down Coleman Boulevard on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The parade […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18

To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
CHARLESTON, SC
Garden & Gun

Charleston’s Powerful New Museum

Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy