Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant moms open clothing store during pandemic, still give back to community
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting a business can be a challenge for anyone, but how about revamping your business and opening up a shop during the pandemic?. That’s exactly what three Mount Pleasant moms did, and yet they still manage to put their families first and give back to the community.
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Furry critter finds its way inside Mount Pleasant couple’s commode — but how?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Imagine the surprise when a Mount Pleasant family discovered a furry critter inside their commode — but how did it get there? It all started when Christina Springston said she heard what sounded like water dripping from the toilet tank. “The sound escalated to light splashing so I knocked on […]
crbjbizwire.com
Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
Charleston City Paper
Woodlands Nature Reserve makes a comeback after permitting woes
After months of waiting in limbo, the 6,000-acre Woodlands Nature Reserve off Ashley River Road last month got the green light to resume community events in the spring. Woodlands reached a short-term solution Nov. 16 with the Dorchester County Planning and Zoning Department after the property’s events and camping operations were suspended in September due to permitting issues.
live5news.com
Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a sweet victory for a Lowcountry entrepreneur. Christina Miller, the owner of Bert and T’s Desserts, won the top prize of $10,000 in the Ready, Set, Pitch competition Saturday, sponsored by Lowcountry Local First. Bert and T’s, named for Miller’s grandmothers, is an...
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
veranda.com
John Derian Designed a Suite at the Dewberry Hotel in Charleston—and It’s Full of Fun Surprises
Have you ever been surprised by a hotel? And I don’t just mean surprised by the five-star service or well-appointed interiors—I mean so captivated that it kept you wondering exactly what was coming next? That’s how I felt during my stay in the newly designed John Derian flat at The Dewberry Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
The Book of Mormon returns for limited showings in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
bravotv.com
Would Paige Move to Charleston to Have Kids with Craig? Hear Her Hilarious Answer
The Summer House cast member is thinking about her future in a sneak peek of December 8’s all-new Winter House. It's safe to say that Paige DeSorbo isn't exactly charmed by the South. The Winter House cast member is pondering her future with in this sneak-peek clip of December...
Christmas parade to impact Mount Pleasant traffic Sunday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced multiple road closures scheduled for Sunday during the town’s annual Christmas Light parade. Festivities kick off with a fireworks display, then dozens of lighted floats–along with community groups and marching bands– will parade down Coleman Boulevard on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The parade […]
crbjbizwire.com
Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18
To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
APG Nation
What Is Muscle Food? Charleston’s Andrew Demetre Explains How to Eat to Get Big
Food is what your body uses for fuel. So it’s only natural that you’d want to give it the right fuel to take your body goals in the right direction. But if you’ve spent most of your life munching without being mindful, you may need help hacking your pantry to get big.
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
Comments / 0