Brooke Shields is directly descended from the House of Torlonia, an Italian princely family with a huge fortune
Brooke Shields in the 1980sPhoto byCredit: PH1 Doty, U.S. Navy; Public Domain Image. The House of Torlonia is an Italian princely family that made their fortune in the 18th and 19th centuries by managing the finances of the Vatican.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
Catholic Church in Rome restores handshakes during mass
The Catholic Church reintroduced handshakes during mass, according to a report Saturday. The continued loosening of pandemic-era protocols by the church was relayed in a letter from the Italian Bishops’ Conference, publicized by the country’s public broadcaster, RAI, and other Italian media. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops published on its website. Handshakes typically occur with the “sign of peace,” which comes after the Lord’s prayer and before the sacrament of Holy Communion in the Catholic mass. During the pandemic the greeting was prohibited, and last year the CEI partially restored the greeting but only through eye contact or a bow of the head.
Library patrons rip nixing of Christmas tree: 'We want equal representation in this town'
Two library patrons in Dedham, Massachusetts, sounded off to "Jesse Watters Primetime" after a branch decided to not put up a Christmas tree this year.
Curbed
Secrets of the Christmas Tree Trade
In partnership with Epic Magazine. Squinting through sterile overhead lighting, I scan the emergency room for traces of red and green. I listen closely for the jingling of bells and the croon of Bing Crosby. I’m relieved to detect nothing, just injured people groaning, which by this point in December — the 22nd — is practically soothing. Lying flat on my back in a hospital bed, covered in sap and bleeding out of my forehead, I don’t feel very Christmasy. I feel concussed.
Good News Network
Woman’s Name and Tiny Sketches Found in 1,300-Year-Old Medieval Text was Hidden for 12 Centuries
Human beings have a well-known urge to leave marks of our passing on things we interact with, and a new state-of-the-art 3D scan of a Medieval manuscript has shown just that. “Eadburg” was her name; an 8th century scribe translating the Acts of the Apostles during the Monastic period in England from Latin into Old English, who left her name and several stick-figure like drawings on the manuscript.
Controversy after statue of US-trained preacher unveiled in London
LONDON— A new statue in London’s iconic Trafalgar Square has sparked an unlikely controversy. At center stage is the life of Baptist preacher John Chilembwe, a Malawian national hero. After completing a religious education in the United States, Chilembwe returned to his East African homeland, where he was...
Notre Dame’s uncovered tombs start to reveal their secrets
Two lead sarcophaguses discovered buried under the nave at Notre Dame Cathedral in what was described as an “extraordinary and emotional” find have begun giving up their secrets, French scientists announced on Friday. The first contains the remains of a high priest who died in 1710 after what...
British Museum reportedly in talks on Parthenon Sculptures
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection, following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. The report by the Greek newspaper...
The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot
Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.
Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A military letter from King Henry VIII and a sheet of music written in Mozart's own hand at the age of 17 are among lots being offered at auction house Christie's "Valuable Books and Manuscripts" sale in London next week.
