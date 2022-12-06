Read full article on original website
CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional
The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
bethesdamagazine.com
Former State’s Attorney’s candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
CBS News
North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials. The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
Business Monthly
Calvin Ball appoints 4 senior staff members for 2nd term
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. They include Angela Cabellon, chief of staff; Brian Shelter, deputy chief of staff; Felix Facchine, assistant chief of staff; and Brandee Ganz, chief administrative officer. “Angela, Brian, Felix, and Brandee...
Nottingham MD
30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
If Mosby’s pension bill ever comes back, the compensation commission must review it
The unseemliness around the recent attempt to ram through accelerated vesting for elected officials shows why Baltimore voters opted to create the review panel back in 2006 [OP-ED] Although Bill 22-0292 appears dead and buried, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby’s threat to resurrect it in the future merits one...
whatsupmag.com
Anne Arundel Names Acting Director of Dept of Public Works
Annapolis, MD - County Executive Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) announces Karen Henry will serve as the Acting Director. “Karen is a seasoned county employee and talented leader who understands the needs and inner-workings of the department,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I look forward to Karen’s leadership as she transitions into this new role.”
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
wypr.org
Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits
A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office. Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear...
arlnow.com
Two announce candidacy in upcoming races as Ingrid Morroy announces retirement
(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) Candidates are starting to emerge in the races to replace two retiring, long-time local elected officials. Last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting featured candidate announcements from Jose Quiroz, who is running for Arlington County Sheriff, and Kim Klingler, who is running for Commissioner of Revenue.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
Newly elected Harford County Councilmember not invited to swearing in ceremony
Jacob Bennett, a Democrat elected to represent Harford County's District F on the County Council was not invited to today's Inauguration and swearing in ceremony.
