Howard County, MD

The Merriweather Post

CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional

The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service

Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Calvin Ball appoints 4 senior staff members for 2nd term

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. They include Angela Cabellon, chief of staff; Brian Shelter, deputy chief of staff; Felix Facchine, assistant chief of staff; and Brandee Ganz, chief administrative officer. “Angela, Brian, Felix, and Brandee...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Anne Arundel Names Acting Director of Dept of Public Works

Annapolis, MD - County Executive Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) announces Karen Henry will serve as the Acting Director. “Karen is a seasoned county employee and talented leader who understands the needs and inner-workings of the department,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I look forward to Karen’s leadership as she transitions into this new role.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

