Granada Hills Charter (Calif.) has its sights set on a state football title but the Highlanders have a different formula for winning than any of their other competitors. In finishing the regular season 11-2, the Granada Hills offense broke 40 points in 10 games, including a 44-7 victory in the CIF LA City Section Div. I championship, exceeded 50 points in six games, and scored more than 60 points twice.

GRANADA HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO