This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar opening in Schenectady
According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend their cuisine past they're already successful Crane Street location, Mami's Spanish Restaurant.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
9 Reader’s Digest ‘Best Xmas Towns’ Worthy Of An Albany Daytrip
With so many Christmas activities around the Capital Region, you could easily spend the whole holiday season here. But Upstate is in a such a prime area between the northeast and New England that you should plan a holiday daytrip (holidaytrip?) or you'll be missing out on some of the country's top spots.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Capital Region Staple Opening Store in Colonie; Giving Back to the Community!
A major Capital Region and Upstate New York staple is expanding its operation, just in-time for the holidays. With the new location's grand opening happening tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, you'll have those 24 hours to take advantage of some great Opening Day deals that you won't find anywhere else. Stewart's...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
Kids Get Heartwarming Family Surprise in Upstate NY School (VIDEO)
SURPRISE! We love this video and are happy to share the recent goodness at Schalmont Central School in Rotterdam. "It was a really sweet, touching moment for the family, and the kids in Mrs. Schiavo, Miss Shaffer, and Mrs. Melchior's classes will always remember," said Mrs. Melchior. -Schalmont Central School District.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
New bakery, cafe set to open in Johnstown
Katherine Rounds has been cooking and baking for as long as she can remember. After making a career change from banking, Rounds is excited to open The Confectionist Bakery and Cafe in Johnstown.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
'Bright Light Gone Too Soon': Support Swells For Family Of NY Teen Who Died On Birthday Trip
Two different high school communities in New York are mourning the loss of a beloved teen who died while on vacation just one day before her 18th birthday.Rensselaer County resident Danielle Marceline, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming at a Florida beach during a trip to celebrate her birthda…
Look! Expansion at Albany Airport Includes Upgrades & Kids’ Indoor Playground
There is a much-needed expansion coming to the Albany International Airport. The renderings are beautiful and they should break ground in late spring of next year with the expectation of being finished by the end of 2024. It will cost nearly $100 million. What Will The Money Be Used For?
