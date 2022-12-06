Read full article on original website
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Related
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
First Snow of the Season Forecasted For Sunday Into Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton is forecasting the first snow accumulation of the 2022-23 season. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Less than an inch of snow is forecasted East of Worcester.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap Yard
Worcester firefighters battle a large scrap metal fire.Photo byQuiet Corner Alerts. Worcester, Mass. - Firefighters spent a large portion of Tuesday night battling a scrap yard fire at 20 Nippnapp Trail, Schnitzer Steel Northeast.
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
81 years after he died at Pearl Harbor, Braga Bridge’s namesake remembered
Tens of thousands of Southern New Englanders drive over the Braga Bridge each day. But how many of them know who the bridge is named after?
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River native, coach, and local teacher passes away after leukemia battle
A Fall River native who was in the fight for his life is now hopefully at rest and at peace. Those who knew 54-year-old Paul Couto say he was an amazing father and a beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School where he taught for 20 years. Paul graduated from...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about Sunday night’s snow
"Several inches of snow are likely in western MA with less as you head east." National Weather Service: ‘A general 1-3″ of snow is expected late SUNDAY-early MONDAY morning’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘A system approaches from the west Sunday evening thru night’. Cindy Fitzgibbon,...
