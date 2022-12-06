ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA

