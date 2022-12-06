Read full article on original website
Meet Santa in Ramapo Friday
Tradition has it that kids leave a plate of cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve, but Ramapo is doing things a little differently on Friday. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says on Friday, kids can meet with Santa for pizza!. There are two seatings Friday, Dec. 9th at...
Harckham and Environmental Advocates Urge Gov. Hochul to Enact Vital Water Protection Legislation
Albany, NY – New York State Senator Pete Harckham and representatives from a number of important environmental groups held a press conference in the New York State Capitol today urging Governor Hochul to enact vital legislation that protects streams and drinking water throughout the state. Gathered in front of...
Clarkstown Pulls Public Hearings on Term Limits Laws, Future Uncertain
Last week’s scheduled public hearings in Clarkstown revisiting their term limits laws were pulled from the town board’s agenda, and it’s not clear yet what the next move might be. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann, who is in the final year of his second term, says there could be some constitutional issues with the law as it was passed eight years ago…
Bill to Ease Tax Burden for NY EMS and Fire Volunteers Lands on Governor’s Desk
A bill that would pave the way for some much-needed property tax relief for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has made it to the governor’s desk. It’s been a long trek for this bill which has bipartisan support from local state representatives. The bill was sponsored by Rockland State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who says he’s confident the governor will sign it…
Mid-Hudson Economic Development Updates
More Than $68 Million Awarded in Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative – Read more here. Up-To-$200 Million “Fast NY” Grant Program to Attract Key Industries to Shovel-Ready Sites Across The State Now Accepting Letters of Intent – Read more here. Over $31...
Ramapo Police Connect Car to Fatal Monsey Accident, No Charges Filed
Ramapo Police have found a car they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run last month but no charges have been filed against the car’s owner. Ramapo Police say they’ve connected a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan to the incident, and have been in touch with an attorney representing the alleged driver. 52 year-old Miriam Sussman was killed on Sunday, November 29th, apparently having been struck by a car while walking near West Carlton Road in Monsey. No other details were available. The investigation is continuing. If you have information about the crash, call the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.
NYS Thruway Authority Paves Way for Higher Tolls on Roadway, TZB
As expected, the New York State Thruway Authority’s Board of Directors voted to begin the process of raising the tolls on the Thruway, including the Tappan Zee Bridge. Last week Rockland County Legislature Minority Leader Lon Hofstein told “The Morning Show” that, as usual, Rockland commuters would suffer the most…
