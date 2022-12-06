Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
otakuusamagazine.com
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms TV Anime Plans
An anime adaptation was announced for writer Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga back in September, but we didn’t have any details regarding format or release window at the time. That has now changed, thankfully, and the project has been confirmed as a TV anime series that will air sometime in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Sets Debut Date
In October we got word that the Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime will drop in January, and now that date has been narrowed down further. According to the anime’s official website, the adaptation of FUNA’s light novel series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
otakuusamagazine.com
You’re Under Arrest Manga Gets First Chapter Since 1992
You’re Under Arrest is back for the first time since the Miyazawa administration. The comedy cop manga by Kōsuke Fujishima, which ran from 1986 to 1992, has a new one-shot chapter coming out in Afternoon magazine on December 23. The one-shot will be called “Taiho Shichauzo GP” (“You’re...
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
epicstream.com
Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1067 Delayed Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, came back to our screens with Episode 1066. Looking forward to more? Here's everything you need to know about Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1067, including its release date and time!. Table of contents. Detective Conan Case Closed Overview and Episode 1066 Highlights.
epicstream.com
Wit Studio President Openly Criticizes Netflix’s Handling and Promotion of Anime
Wit Studio is one of the most well-known anime studios currently as it has animated a wide range of popular shows, including several collaborations with Netflix. Recently, Wit Studio's president, George Wada, criticized Netflix for how it handles anime promotion. Wada was interviewed by Anime News Network (ANN) recently. There,...
IGN
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 First Look Clip
A first look at a scene from Season 2, which first debuted at NYCC. Stream The Legend of Vox Machina now, only on Prime Video.
epicstream.com
Cute Asa x Denji Fan Art Celebrates Chainsaw Man Part 2's Rom-Com Twist
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man was released with lots of hype, especially as it features the long-awaited date of Asa Mitaka and Denji. To celebrate this rom-com twist, a Chainsaw Man fan made an Asa x Denji fan art in a 90s shoujo style. While many were expecting the...
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Announces Midseason Finale
This anime fall season has been one of the biggest seasons for new and returning franchises to hit the small screen, with series such as Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100 all vying for dominance in a crowded animation landscape. Mobile Suit enthusiasts were lucky enough to see a return to the Gundam universe, albeit through a story in "The Witch From mercury" that is unlike anything seen before in the anime. Now, the series is prepping fans for its mid-season finale that is right around the corner.
epicstream.com
KARA Comeback: Here’s Why Fans Think the Girl Group’s Return is a Success
KARA has successfully made a comeback this year with their 15th-anniversary album, Move Again. With this big return, fans can’t help but analyze what made their reunion a big success and if it may start the other second-generation girl groups’ comeback. KARA made the 2022 MAMA Awards nostalgic...
CNET
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War
A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise appeared on Thursday, and it shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers to take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to come out June 9, 2023. "For...
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Big Sky Season 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch Big Sky - Last updated on Dec 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Big Sky online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Big Sky on this page.
Wednesday on Netflix: Inside the Castle Used for Nevermore Academy
When the new series Wednesday on Netflix needed a property in a sleepy Vermont hamlet to stand in for Nevermore Academy, a castle in Romania turned out to be the perfect place. Jenna Ortega’s titular character is shipped off to the New England boarding school for outcasts—including werewolves and gorgons—in the supernatural comedy. The latest incarnation of The Addams Family saga sees the now mordant teenager unhappily enrolled at her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) alma mater, an unconventional institution nestled in a forbidding forest.
Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series. Alexandra’s...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
IGN
The Best Anime Series of 2022: Nominees
In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
Comments / 0