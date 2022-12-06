ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon reportedly seeking seven-year deal

The Yankees are one of many teams known to be interested in lefty Carlos Rodón, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that they would prefer to limit him to a four- or five-year deal. That might be a problem, since Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Rodón is looking for at least seven years. Reporter Marino Pepén says the Red Sox are interested, though the extent of interest isn’t clear.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies, Cole Tucker Agree To Minor League Deal

The Rockies are in agreement with utilityman Cole Tucker on a minor league contract, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. Tucker was a first-round selection of the Pirates, going 24th overall out of an Arizona high school in 2014....
ARIZONA STATE
FOX2now.com

Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher

It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher. It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. St. Louis Aldermen hold a meeting to request a pay …. The St. Louis Board...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Victor Reyes Agree To Minor League Deal

The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Víctor Reyes, tweets Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press. Scott Merkin of MLB.com first reported the sides were discussing a potential non-roster deal with an invite to big league Spring Training earlier this week (Twitter link). Reyes...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres, Xander Bogaerts agree to 11-year deal

The Padres closed out the winter meetings with a stunner, reportedly agreeing to an 11-year, $280M contract with Xander Bogaerts. The deal does not contain any options or opt-out provisions, although it does include a full no-trade clause. Bogaerts is represented by the Boras Corp. Bogaerts had spent his whole...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher

The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers still exploring pitching additions, left field upgrade

Since the 2022 season drew to a close, the Rangers have acquired or re-signed four starting pitchers, beginning with Martin Perez’s acceptance of a $19.65M qualifying offer and following with a trade for Jake Odorizzi (and $10M to help cover the bulk of his $12.5M salary). Subsequent signings of two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (five years, $185M) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (two years, $25M with an opt-out and a heavy slate of incentives) followed over the past week. That quartet can now join last winter’s top rotation signee, Jon Gray, in rounding out the rotation.
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

