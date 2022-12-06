Push to get rid of Mississippi’s felony voting ban continues with request for SCOTUS to take it up

Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say hunters will each be able to legally hunt and harvest a black bear in extended regions of the state starting this week. According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the state is broken down into different zones, including the Gulf...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
