wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
WKRG
Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
wvtm13.com
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Mac Gipson stepping down as leader of Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
Mac Gipson, who has been administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for almost 12 years, is stepping down. Gipson, 87, announced his retirement at a board meeting Thursday. Gov. Kay Ivey will name a replacement. Gipson was appointed by Gov. Robert Bentley in January 2011 and has kept...
10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama
According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
alabamawx.com
Temperatures Remain Above Average Through The Weekend; Pattern Change Next Week
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama
First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
alabamawx.com
Warm Weather Continues; Pattern Flip About A Week Away
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the northern third of Alabama this afternoon where the sky is mostly cloudy… South Alabama is enjoying a partly to mostly sunny sky under an upper ridge. Temperatures remain well above average, and a few spots have reached the 80 degree mark. As of this writing, Birmingham’s high so far today is 74, well short of the record high of 80 for the date, set in 1951.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
alabamawx.com
Warm Weather Continues; Showers Over North Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
alabamawx.com
Fog Advisory for South Central Alabama
Dense fog is expected to develop or has already formed across the southern half of Alabama overnight. Weather Service Offices responsible for the southern part of the state have issued Dense Fog ADvisories for the overnight. They are shown in gray on the map. There is not a fog advisory...
