ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Warm with showers at times through the weekend

Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama

According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Temperatures Remain Above Average Through The Weekend; Pattern Change Next Week

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama

First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamawx.com

Warm Weather Continues; Pattern Flip About A Week Away

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the northern third of Alabama this afternoon where the sky is mostly cloudy… South Alabama is enjoying a partly to mostly sunny sky under an upper ridge. Temperatures remain well above average, and a few spots have reached the 80 degree mark. As of this writing, Birmingham’s high so far today is 74, well short of the record high of 80 for the date, set in 1951.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Warm Weather Continues; Showers Over North Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Fog Advisory for South Central Alabama

Dense fog is expected to develop or has already formed across the southern half of Alabama overnight. Weather Service Offices responsible for the southern part of the state have issued Dense Fog ADvisories for the overnight. They are shown in gray on the map. There is not a fog advisory...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy