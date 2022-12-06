Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians. Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls. First armed robbery:. When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Where: Riverfront Park...
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week
SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
KHQ Right Now
Water main break closes Ray street at 17th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ray street at 17th Avenue is closed northbound due to a water main break. Crews are on scene investigating trying to pinpoint the break location. it is unknown how long the road will be closed for.
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
KHQ Right Now
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- whi car mazda no back plate, looked older & used. 3 male occupants swerving in/out of traffic, last seen eb 10th st. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18631 Found Property. Incident Address: 600 D ST. Lewiston ID...
FOX 28 Spokane
Apartment complex fire in Airway Heights sends 1 person to hospital, badly damages unit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Firefighters in Airway Heights are trying to figure out what started a fire that forced a family out of their home and put one man into the hospital. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 6th street and firefighters said sprinklers in the building kept the flames from speaking, but one unit was badly damaged.
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Arson causes $100,000 in damages in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
