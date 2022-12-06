ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Brandin Cooks, David Njoku more affecting Week 14 rankings

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14

It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Aaron Donald? When Rams star is expected to return after injury

The Rams have dealt with seemingly countless injuries this season. Matthew Stafford is out for the year. Cooper Kupp could be as well. And now Aaron Donald is missing games for the first time in his career with injuries. Donald will not suit up against the Raiders on "Thursday Night...
ng-sportingnews.com

How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Rams-Raiders Showdown tournaments

The struggling 3-9 Rams host the surging 5-7 Raiders to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is expected to notch its fourth straight win, sitting as six-point favorites with a total of 45.5, according to BetMGM. The losses of Matthew Stafford (neck) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) take away much of the Rams' star power for DFS single-game contests, and because of that, we're going with a Raiders-heavy build in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Rams QB depth chart: Where Baker Mayfield fits alongside John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the defending champion Rams. They're 3-9, Matthew Stafford is likely out for the season with a spinal contusion, and Cooper Kupp could well be shut down for the year at this point after having ankle surgery in late November. After Stafford...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ravens vs. Steelers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 14

The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, setting the stage for some solid Week 14 divisional matchups this weekend. In one of the highlights of this Sunday's slate, the 8-4 Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-7 Steelers. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be an exciting AFC North clash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony? Date, odds, finalists for 2022 award presentation

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be an all-quarterback affair. This year, the four Heisman finalists are Caleb Williams of USC, Max Duggan of TCU, Stetson Bennett of Georgia and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Curiously, three fourths of the College Football Playoff teams are represented, with Williams leading the only non-Playoff team into bowl season.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Raiders vs. Rams Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 14 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Raiders travel to face the Rams to open Week 14 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be trying to keep their red-hot offense running on all cylinders. But even with a couple of "must-starts" on the Vegas sidelines, fantasy football owners will have a tough time with their first start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week given the relatively poor defenses and low-ceiling fantasy options from this game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy