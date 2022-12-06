Is Josh Jacobs playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14
It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
Is Baker Mayfield playing tonight? 'Real chance' Rams QB plays in 'Thursday Night Football' game with LA's injuries
The Rams haven't been able to get off the QB carousel in 2022, with injuries to Matthew Stafford and backup John Wolford leading to a Bryce Perkins start. Now, they may start their fourth quarterback of the 2022 season if Wolford still isn't right before game time on Thursday. The...
Raiders vs. Rams live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The Rams are a team in disarray after six consecutive losses and a slew of major injuries. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald will all miss this prime-time matchup with the Raiders, leaving the defending champions a shell of their former selves. John Wolford is set to start at...
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Where is Aaron Donald? When Rams star is expected to return after injury
The Rams have dealt with seemingly countless injuries this season. Matthew Stafford is out for the year. Cooper Kupp could be as well. And now Aaron Donald is missing games for the first time in his career with injuries. Donald will not suit up against the Raiders on "Thursday Night...
Can the Raiders still make the playoffs? Breaking down Las Vegas' wild-card chances for Week 14
The Raiders came into the 2022 season with plenty of hype. They had just reached the playoffs after a late push in 2021, and made the major splashes of acquiring Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. The season did not start the way they were hoping, however. Las Vegas lost each...
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 14 game: Over/unders for Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, more
The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, just as the weather outside has started to cool down. It's the most wonderful time of the year when every game seems to have meaning. It's also a great time to bet on player and game props. With postseason berths and looming offseason contracts on the line, talent typically shines at this point of the season. So, let's dive into the prop market and highlight our favorite player and game props for every contest in the Week 14 NFL slate.
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
6 biggest questions facing Rams after worst Super Bowl hangover ever, from Aaron Donald to Sean McVay
The Rams have followed their successful run toward winning Super Bowl 56 after the 2021 season with the worst Super Bowl hangover ever in 2022. Los Angeles was an NFC powerhouse at 12-5 last season. The team won't be making the playoffs at 3-9 this season going into Thursday night's Week 14 home game vs. the Raiders.
How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB
You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more impacting Week 14
The first injury reports of the week came out on Wednesday, and fantasy football owners are checking the latest updates to see which key pass-catchers are in danger of missing Week 14. Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, and David Njoku are some of the notable WRs and TEs who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks, and knowing the latest news is key as you prep your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Miami enters this primetime contest as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points, according to BetMGM. This game features a ton of offensive firepower on both teams, allowing DFS players to put together multiple FanDuel single-game lineups on Sunday night.
Raiders vs. Rams final score, results: Baker Mayfield leads stunning comeback in storybook LA debut
Did Baker Mayfield's redemption arc begin Thursday night? After the Rams claimed the former No. 1 pick off waivers on Tuesday, he stepped in and snapped the team's six-game losing streak with a wild comeback to beat the Raiders 17-16. Mayfield didn't even start the game, though the decision to...
Rams QB depth chart: Where Baker Mayfield fits alongside John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the defending champion Rams. They're 3-9, Matthew Stafford is likely out for the season with a spinal contusion, and Cooper Kupp could well be shut down for the year at this point after having ankle surgery in late November. After Stafford...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield
It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
Odell Beckham Jr. explains what will drive free agency decision: 'I need some money'
Team colors may not matter as much as the color green does for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham's free agency saga may soon come to an end with the free agent wide receiver nearing a return to the field in the coming weeks as he recovers from an ACL injury. Unsurprisingly,...
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games
The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
