Product-Specific and Regional Sales Data Now Exclusively Available for Nabis’ Partners to Identify Market Growth Opportunities in 2023. SAN FRANCISCO — Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, has released to its partners a first look at its proprietary wholesale category data across flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. These metrics shed light on both the consumer demand and financial health of California’s industry in the second half of 2022 with a look at live gross annual sales for each category, as well as the top selling markets across the state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO