Pennsylvania State

legalizationprofiles.org

Columbia Care Opens Sixth Dispensary in Virginia

NEW YORK — Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened Cannabist Williamsburg on 409 Bypass Road, the Company’s sixth of 12 planned dispensaries in Virginia and 85th active dispensary nationwide.
VIRGINIA STATE
Coastal Infusions Launches First-to-Market Infused Cocktails

“Canna Drinks” brand’s three-flavor rollout in partnership with Novel Beverages. SALISBURY, Mass. — Coastal Infusions, a new venture from a founder of Alternative Therapies Group (“ATG”), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts, is launching a line of Ready-to-Drink canned THC-infused cocktails, a first-to-market product that joins the growing cannabis beverage category. Fuller-flavored than seltzer, but with less sugar than most soda products, the Canna Drinks brand of sparkling cocktails infuse familiar flavors with a new buzz. The first three flavors, Cannarita (watermelon margarita), Cannacolada (piña colada), and Cannajito (mojito), are beginning to arrive in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts this week, with a multi-state rollout to follow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cannabis Competition and Awards Return to CA State Fair for 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The CA State Fair today announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Petalfast Partners with Eagle Eyes Transport for Secure Cannabis Distribution in Massachusetts

Massachusetts supply chain specialist to provide Petalfast’s portfolio of brands statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services. IRVINE, Calif. — Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC, Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis. Through this partnership, Eagle Eyes Transport will supply Petalfast’s growing brand portfolio with full-service transport, distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Marijuana now legal in Missouri

Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug.  Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
MISSOURI STATE
Nabis Releases First Look at Wholesale Category Data to Support Brands Scaling In California’s Cannabis Market

Product-Specific and Regional Sales Data Now Exclusively Available for Nabis’ Partners to Identify Market Growth Opportunities in 2023. SAN FRANCISCO — Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, has released to its partners a first look at its proprietary wholesale category data across flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. These metrics shed light on both the consumer demand and financial health of California’s industry in the second half of 2022 with a look at live gross annual sales for each category, as well as the top selling markets across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12;. Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed

The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
MINNESOTA STATE

