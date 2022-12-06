Read full article on original website
Columbia Care Opens Sixth Dispensary in Virginia
NEW YORK — Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened Cannabist Williamsburg on 409 Bypass Road, the Company’s sixth of 12 planned dispensaries in Virginia and 85th active dispensary nationwide.
Coastal Infusions Launches First-to-Market Infused Cocktails
“Canna Drinks” brand’s three-flavor rollout in partnership with Novel Beverages. SALISBURY, Mass. — Coastal Infusions, a new venture from a founder of Alternative Therapies Group (“ATG”), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts, is launching a line of Ready-to-Drink canned THC-infused cocktails, a first-to-market product that joins the growing cannabis beverage category. Fuller-flavored than seltzer, but with less sugar than most soda products, the Canna Drinks brand of sparkling cocktails infuse familiar flavors with a new buzz. The first three flavors, Cannarita (watermelon margarita), Cannacolada (piña colada), and Cannajito (mojito), are beginning to arrive in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts this week, with a multi-state rollout to follow.
Cannabis Competition and Awards Return to CA State Fair for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The CA State Fair today announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
Petalfast Partners with Eagle Eyes Transport for Secure Cannabis Distribution in Massachusetts
Massachusetts supply chain specialist to provide Petalfast’s portfolio of brands statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services. IRVINE, Calif. — Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC, Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis. Through this partnership, Eagle Eyes Transport will supply Petalfast’s growing brand portfolio with full-service transport, distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services in the state.
Marijuana now legal in Missouri
Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug. Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Rutgers Law program to help minority entrepreneurs get into NJ cannabis industry
Rutgers Law School and New Jersey-based Minority Cannabis Academy are teaming up to help expand access to the Garden State’s growing recreational cannabis industry.
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
Nabis Releases First Look at Wholesale Category Data to Support Brands Scaling In California’s Cannabis Market
Product-Specific and Regional Sales Data Now Exclusively Available for Nabis’ Partners to Identify Market Growth Opportunities in 2023. SAN FRANCISCO — Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, has released to its partners a first look at its proprietary wholesale category data across flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. These metrics shed light on both the consumer demand and financial health of California’s industry in the second half of 2022 with a look at live gross annual sales for each category, as well as the top selling markets across the state.
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12;. Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.
Report says criminal justice reform weathered pandemic
The number of New Jersey inmates held pretrial on small amounts of bail remained low even as speedy trial resolutions slowed, a new report says. The post Report says criminal justice reform weathered pandemic appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
MATCH DOT CON: It's Back To Prison For NJ Serial Dating Scammer Who Escaped Federal Custody
A serial dating scammer from Atlantic City who escaped from custody while serving time for conning women throughout the country must spend another 5½ years in federal prison.Patrick Giblin, 58, had already served several years behind bars -- and was months short of freedom -- when he made a break f…
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed
The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission approves proposed rules for cannabis consumption areas
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Dec. 2 voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated. The rules provide the legal requirements for cannabis consumption areas, a fee structure for applications, and details for how the facilities should be run and what is prohibited.
Marijuana bars: NJ proposes rules for public consumption areas
TRENTON – State officials on Friday formally proposed the rules for public cannabis consumption areas – social spaces, sort of like bars, where people will be able to gather and use their legally bought marijuana. The lounges won’t be opening soon. The official publication of the proposal in...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
