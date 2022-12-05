TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee.Liz Kanter, the video-sharing platform’s director of government relations said the company is “committed to being transparent about where requests for data have been made by countries around the world”.There have long been concerns around TikTok – including among MPs – over its links to China because its parent company, ByteDance, was founded in the country and critics have raised fears data could be passed to the Chinese state.In her...

1 DAY AGO