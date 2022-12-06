ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair says

By Ellis Kim
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQnkv_0jZNXXaI00

Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals.

"Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals."

Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses the committee is considering for referrals, and he indicated that the panel has not yet finalized the list of individuals it plans to refer.

He said the committee plans to meet later Tuesday afternoon, and he expects the criminal referrals to be part of its discussion.

Thompson also confirmed that the panel is examining whether any of the witnesses perjured themselves before the committee. The referrals, he said, would be separate from the committee's final report on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and would be contained in a document he sends to the Justice Department.

The panel, however, released a statement after Thompson's remarks that said did not say that criminal referrals from the panel were a certainty. "The committee has determined that referrals to outside entities should be considered as a final part of its work," the select committee said. "The committee will make decisions about specifics in the days ahead."

Later Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Pete Aguilar, who is also on the panel, also told reporters, "We haven't finalized any decisions yet; our options are on the table. Referrals to outside agencies are possible."

A date has yet to be announced for the release of the committee's report. Thompson would only say it would be "as soon as possible" as the committee continues to "try to work through everything."

As for the question of whether a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump is still under consideration, Thompson replied to reporters, "Good try."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals

Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
CoinDesk

US House Investigators Say Rep. Cawthorn Improperly Promoted Crypto Token

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was already exiting the U.S. Capitol after losing his seat in this year’s election, However, a House of Representatives ethics investigation unveiled Tuesday shows, if nothing else, how not to promote cryptocurrency while in Congress. The House Committee on Ethics released a report on its...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy