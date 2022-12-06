Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies…I haven’t had much time to dine out.
foxwilmington.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads...
foxwilmington.com
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
foxwilmington.com
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday...
foxwilmington.com
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
foxwilmington.com
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can...
foxwilmington.com
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details...
foxwilmington.com
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
foxwilmington.com
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
foxwilmington.com
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
foxwilmington.com
New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday,...
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement...
foxwilmington.com
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19,...
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
foxwilmington.com
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – More than 100 animals up for adoption in Pender County are anxiously waiting for a forever home. In the meantime, they are staying at the overcrowded Pender County Animal Shelter. Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says the shelter has seen an influx of animals being...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch...
foxwilmington.com
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted...
foxwilmington.com
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 7 on the charge of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to the age of 15. According to the BCSO, they received a report of a juvenile who...
foxwilmington.com
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal...
