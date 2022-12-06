Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
Witness, police describe officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
An officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has left one man in the hospital.
News On 6
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
News On 6
Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student
An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cleveland County Detention Center
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland County detention officers found an inmate unconscious and not breathing in her cell. A news release says life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.
OCPD Arrest Suspect Accused Of Murder In Texas
A murder suspect out of Mesquite, Texas is now in custody, according to Oklahoma City Police. Officers said they arrested Rickey Spencer at a fast food restaurant near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday night. Spencer is accused of killing a person in Texas earlier this week, but...
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Owner of the ‘Cookie Cottage’ in downtown Norman mysteriously dies in jail
A beloved baker mysteriously died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, and now the community is looking for answers.
news9.com
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
News On 6
Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University
A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting With Armed Man Near Downtown
A man was sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect was accused of pointing a gun at someone and threatening officers. Police said a frightened citizen flagged down an officer after witnessing the suspect point a gun at them near...
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
SW Metro hit and run leaves one person dead
Oklahoma Police Department say one person has died from a hit and run near SW 29th and Blackwelder.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
Vehicle Crashes Into Building Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Bethany
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday evening in Bethany. The crash happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. The Bethany Fire Department said the crash happened as a result of a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles crashing into the...
News On 6
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
