Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect

Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student

An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cleveland County Detention Center

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland County detention officers found an inmate unconscious and not breathing in her cell. A news release says life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

