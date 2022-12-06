HAVERHILL - Residents at the Pine Brook Place apartment complex in Haverhill have been without heat and hot water since Sunday, November 27, they tell WBZ. The complex has several buildings, but residents at 52 Brook Street are the ones impacted. The building has 24 units inside. "We are all dealing with it," said resident Stanley Tirelus. "There's a lot of kids in the building, elderly people," he explained. Tirelus has been going to the gym before work every day to shower. Resident Everett Leonard tells WBZ he's been heating water on the stove to shower with. "Not only is...

