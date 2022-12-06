ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
bravotv.com

The Giudice Family “Brought Thanksgiving to the Bahamas” to Celebrate Early with Joe (PICS)

Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana Giudice enjoyed an incredible Thanksgiving meal and birthday celebration for Gabriella abroad with their father. The Giudice sisters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — are currently visiting their dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, and with Thanksgiving just a couple weeks away, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family members took the opportunity to enjoy a full holiday spread.
Page Six

Gia Giudice ‘crying’ after trip to see dad Joe in Bahamas

Gia Giudice was overcome with emotion as her trip to the Bahamas to see her father, Joe Giudice, came to an end. “till next time❤️ crying brb,” the 21-year-old captioned a TikTok video on Friday documenting her final day with her dad. Joe, 52, was deported from the United States to his native Italy in 2018 after spending three years in prison for fraud. He moved to the Bahamas in 2021, and his eldest daughter touched down in Nassau earlier this month to visit him. Gia spent over a week with Joe in what she called her “second home,” where they ate sushi,...
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shares Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (13) with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while her new husband, Louie, has sons Nicholas (21) and Louie Jr. (19), and it looks like the newlyweds are seamlessly blending their families together.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas “Confusing” After He Calls Joe Gorga A “Good Human Being”

Listen, I’ve already said it… this drama between Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga vs Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas has got to be one of the most intense Bravo feuds we’ve seen in a while. The stories that broke about them when they were still filming were so intense, and clearly true, that the Real […] The post Melissa Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas “Confusing” After He Calls Joe Gorga A “Good Human Being” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy