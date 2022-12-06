Gia Giudice was overcome with emotion as her trip to the Bahamas to see her father, Joe Giudice, came to an end. “till next time❤️ crying brb,” the 21-year-old captioned a TikTok video on Friday documenting her final day with her dad. Joe, 52, was deported from the United States to his native Italy in 2018 after spending three years in prison for fraud. He moved to the Bahamas in 2021, and his eldest daughter touched down in Nassau earlier this month to visit him. Gia spent over a week with Joe in what she called her “second home,” where they ate sushi,...

17 DAYS AGO