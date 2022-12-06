I have to say, the first episode of the new Showtime series George & Tammy hooked me immediately. Starring Michael Shannon as George Jones, with Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, the six-part miniseries chronicles the tumultuous relationship one country music’s most iconic power couples. And right from the get-go we have a drunk Possum flushing money down the toilet, shooting holes in his tour bus and confessing his love for Tammy after he flipped over her dining room table because her husband (at […] The post Jessica Chastain Says She Wasn’t A Fan Of Some Lyrics On The ‘George & Tammy’ Set: “I Love Tammy, But She Did Not Believe This” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

