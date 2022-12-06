Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Jessica Chastain Says She Wasn’t A Fan Of Some Lyrics On The ‘George & Tammy’ Set: “I Love Tammy, But She Did Not Believe This”
I have to say, the first episode of the new Showtime series George & Tammy hooked me immediately. Starring Michael Shannon as George Jones, with Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, the six-part miniseries chronicles the tumultuous relationship one country music’s most iconic power couples. And right from the get-go we have a drunk Possum flushing money down the toilet, shooting holes in his tour bus and confessing his love for Tammy after he flipped over her dining room table because her husband (at […] The post Jessica Chastain Says She Wasn’t A Fan Of Some Lyrics On The ‘George & Tammy’ Set: “I Love Tammy, But She Did Not Believe This” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
16 Programs That Are Most Excellent To Watch While You're Sick
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
